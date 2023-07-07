RaceTrac Kicks Off Beat the Freeze Sweepstakes

The winner of the RaceTrac sweepstakes will get the opportunity to race the Freeze at the Aug. 20 Atlanta Braves game.

RaceTrac has announced its Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes, which will give one lucky fan a chance to race the Freeze in front of a crowd of thousands at the Aug. 20 Atlanta Braves game. To enter, guests can visit their favorite RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee or Mississippi now through July 31 and scan the QR code located on an in-store life-sized Freeze display that will direct them to submit their entry form on the Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes website.

The grand prize winner will also receive two tickets to the Aug. 20 Atlanta Braves game versus the San Francisco Giants, paid parking, a Freeze swag pack and a $1,000 gift card for travel. Five first-place winners will be chosen randomly each week and receive a prize pack from the Freeze that includes sunglasses, koozies, t-shirts and Freeze Blast coupons. Guests can earn additional entries by uploading a photo of themselves and the cutout, then sharing it on social media.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts; freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee; and competitively priced fuel.