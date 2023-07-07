Wally’s to Open Travel Center in Indiana

Wally's new location in Whitestown, Ind., is expected to open in late 2024.

Wally’s has announced its plans to open a new travel center in Whitestown, Ind., in late 2024. The 45,000-square-foot travel center, which will be located off Interstate 65 and Albert S. White Drive, 24 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis, will offer over 80 fueling and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location will be the third location for Wally’s, which brands itself the “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” Andy Strom, chief experience officer of Wally’s, told the IndyStar. Strom also noted that the company is already planning its next three Midwest locations but isn’t sharing details just yet.

Wally’s is known for its experience-based food stations, accessible restrooms and curated retail products. The food stations include the Wally’s sandwich house, Wally’s café and its popcorn station. Wally’s also houses a canteen with a beef jerky bar and other hot food items, as well as a bakery.

Wally’s offers an interactive guest experience at its two locations in Pontiac, Ill., and Fenton, Mo.