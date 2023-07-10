7-Eleven to Celebrate National Free Slurpee Day

The event falls on July 11 every year, with customers getting a chance to score a free small Slurpee at 7-Eleven c-stores to celebrate.

7-Eleven has announced the return of National Free Slurpee Day, which occurs on 7-Eleven Day — July 11, reported National Today.

With the event first being celebrated in 2022, the company’s iconic Slurpee drink has been around since the late 1950s.

Originally created by Omar Knedlik, the Slurpee was discovered by accident after one of his soda fountains broke and the sodas were stored in the freezers instead. After that, he decided that the resulting slush beverage should be sold in-stores and rebranded as the Slurpee, a name coined by an advertising executive due to the sound made when drinking it.

By 1967, every 7-Eleven location in the country had a Slurpee machine, accompanied by unique and topical names for each flavor.

Later, in 2002, the company celebrated its 75th anniversary by giving customers a free Slurpee, marking the very first National Free Slurpee Day.

In addition to the annual event throughout the country, this year 7-Eleven Hawaii is also celebrating its 45th year of business. The company is commemorating the event with the same Slurpee deal as all other locations, with the addition of an exclusive tote bag available for one day while supplies last.

The tote bag features a design that pays tribute to the rich history of the Slurpee in Hawaii. The chain has noted that the limited-edition bag is a token of appreciation from 7-Eleven Hawaii to its customers in Hawaii for their continued support over the past four decades.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of Hawaii’s favorite flavors this 7-Eleven Day,” said Greg Hanna, president and CEO at 7-Eleven Hawaii. “This special occasion gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the community for their unwavering support. We invite everyone to join us to enjoy a free small Slurpee and take home an exclusive tote bag that commemorates our shared love for this iconic beverage in Hawaii.”

7-Eleven Hawaii has been a part of the local community since opening its first store on in 1978. Over the years, the company has become a staple for residents and visitors alike, offering convenient services, quality products and a wide selection of snacks, beverages and freshly prepared foods.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.