Alta Convenience Acquires Eight Retail Sites

The c-stores — branded under the JR's Fuel Stop name — are located throughout Colorado and New Mexico.

Alta Convenience has acquired eight stores owned by Duran Oil, based in Trinidad, Colo., that are marketed under the JR’s Fuel Stop name.

J.R. (Ray) Duran began delivering fuel as a bobtail driver back in 1957. In 1977, Duran Oil Co. was founded by J.R., his wife Lidia and Ray E. Duran (J.R.’s son). J.R. also co-founded J.R.’s Country Stores in southern Colorado. Fuel distribution and petroleum marketing through their convenience stores has kept them busy.

Ray E. took over as president in 1993 from his father J.R. Although Lidia and J.R. passed away in 2001 and 2005 (respectively), their son Ray Duran and his wife Christina have been running the company.

“Since I have been in this business full time for 48 years, I decided it was time to spend more time with family and to start another adventure,” said Duran. “The towns where we have operated stores have been good to our employees and the Duran family. Trinidad, Colo., our hometown, has been wonderful. That is why I never moved away. I look forward to seeing the retail stores grow with Rich Spresser’s further stewardship. I am excited to see the businesses continue with such well-respected organizations.”

After closing, President Rich Spresser and Chief Financial Officer Monte McGilvray will work to integrate Duran Oil Co. retail sites into Denver-based Alta, they said.

CF Altitude LLC, doing business as Alta Convenience, has 152 retail convenience stores and 39 dealer locations located in seven states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Wyoming and New Mexico, and markets fuel under brands including Phillips 66, Conoco and Exxon. A joint venture between affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC and Phillips 66 purchased the company in January 2021.