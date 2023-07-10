POS Receipt Printer

Epson has released the new m-Series OmniLink TM-m50II-H thermal receipt printer, now available through Epson Authorized Partners. Featuring ultra-fast print speeds, advanced connectivity and a compact, modern design, the thermal receipt printer brings an unprecedented combination of performance, versatility and style to high-volume retail and hospitality environments.

The high-performance m-Series model offers print speeds up to 500 millimeters per second, helping today’s high-volume retail and hospitality businesses produce fast checkouts and minimize downtime.

Epson

www.epson.com