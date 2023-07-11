Cenex Zip Trip Launches Summer Giveaway

Cenex Zip Trip has announced the plans for its fourth annual summer giveaway promotion.

Called the “Dog Days of Summer Gas Giveaway,” the promotion begins July 17 and runs for seven weeks, concluding Sept. 4 on Labor Day.

Customers who are 21 years and older can visit any of Cenex Zip Trip’s 39 stores during the promotional period to enter to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of $3,000 worth of fuel. Additional prizes include coolers, smokeless fire pits, a pizza oven and more. Customers can enter to win as often as once per day by scanning a QR code on the promotional materials located throughout each store. To encourage additional app downloads, customers can enter again in the Zip Trip app.

Similar to prior years, to further its commitment to help strengthen hometown communities and support animals in need, Cenex Zip Trip is donating $500 each of the seven weeks to different animal shelters across its footprint.

Customers and social media followers are encouraged to nominate their favorite animal shelter to win. The top nominee each week will receive the $500 donation.

“We’re excited to bring back our summer giveaway, which is something a lot of our customers now look forward to,” said Andrea Worley, Cenex Zip Trip marketing specialist. “We’re sure to have one lucky customer who will be excited to win some free fuel, and several animal shelters who will benefit from additional funds.”

Winners will be randomly selected and notified after the conclusion of the giveaway on Sept. 4.