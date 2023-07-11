Shell to Launch New Loyalty Tier for Fuel Rewards Program

Starting July 17, Fuel Rewards Program members who qualify for the new loyalty tier can save 10 cents per gallon on every fill-up.

Shell has announced the launch of its new Fuel Rewards loyalty tier, Platinum Status, which is powered by PDI Technologies.

This latest addition to the Fuel Rewards program at Shell lets customers who qualify for Platinum Status save 10 cents per gallon on every fill-up and offers double the savings when shopping for select products called “In-Store Rewards” in Shell convenience stores.

Platinum Status is the next tier above Gold Status, providing members with Shell’s best fuel savings yet. In addition, Platinum Status members will have access to VIP experiences and special rewards such as gift cards and more.

“At Shell, we believe in delivering value to our loyal customers, and the new Platinum Status does just that,” said Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president for Shell Mobility Americas. “Platinum Status is the next evolution of the Fuel Rewards program. A rich 10 cents per gallon reward, double the savings on select in-store products, and special experiential rewards further establish our Fuel Rewards program as the top gas and convenience loyalty program.

Beginning July 17, Fuel Rewards members can unlock Platinum Status with 12 fill-ups of fuel of 10 gallons or more per fill-up over three months. Each fill-up with Shell’s latest V-Power NiTRO+ premium gasoline counts for two fill-ups toward Platinum Status, allowing members to earn Platinum Status in as little as six fills.

Any Fuel Rewards members (Silver, Gold, Gold+) that exhibited Platinum behavior (12 visits at 10 gallons, six V-Power visits at 10 gallons, or any combination that equals 12) between April 1 and June 30 will receive Platinum Status at launch through Sept. 30.

At participating Shell locations, members are allowed a maximum of 35 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum Status by itself and a maximum of 20 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum Status combined with other offers.

Fuels Rewards members can unlock Platinum Status at all participating Shell stations nationwide beginning July 17.