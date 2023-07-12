f’real Launches Worldwide Marketing Campaign

The "Discover Your f'real" campaign features colorful graphics with an emphasis on driving consumers to c-stores.

f’real has launched a large-scale marketing campaign in an effort to motivate consumers to visit c-stores. Through colorful, otherworldly graphics, the “Discover Your f’real” campaign encourages users to visit this link and locate retailers nearby that include a f’real machine.

Over 24,000 locations worldwide offer f’real — including c-stores, foodservice areas, college campuses and more — where shoppers can create their own milkshake or real-fruit smoothie in about a minute.

The mysterious vibe of “Discover Your f’real” plays on pop culture’s fascination with movies, streaming shows, games and social posts portraying strange and unexplainable themes. The campaign embraces Gen Z’s curiosity for new experiences, encouraging them to take the leap and discover a nearby f’real location.

“Discover Your f’real” launched in May with two videos showcasing the product and blending experience in a fun and entertaining way. Phase two launches this week, with two new colorful video spots that expand upon the theme and focus on the unique blending process. The campaign runs through the end of October utilizing organic and paid social media, influencers, YouTube, connected TVs/streaming apps, Gas TV at the pump and search engine marketing.

C-store operators who have a f’real machine can participate in the campaign by posting graphics and the link to the f’real finder on their own social channels.

Summer is the peak season for consumers to purchase f’real products, and milkshakes and smoothies continue to gain popularity. To satisfy the 81% of consumers who like or love milkshakes, they are found on 15.9% of fast-casual restaurant menus. A recent Datassential blog post states that “treating oneself is a top driver to drink certain beverages in general — milkshakes, hot chocolate, slushies, smoothies and cold coffee beverages in particular.”

The f’real turnkey self-serve program enables c-stores to offer milkshakes and smoothies without adding labor. Consumers simply pick a flavor from the freezer, peel off the top and place their cup in the B6 blender, where they choose their favorite thickness. C-stores can offer up to seven core milkshake flavors that are made with real milk, three smoothies made with real fruit and less sugar, plus limited-edition flavors released each year.

The first f’real blender debuted in Tulsa, Okla., in 2003. Today, the innovative self-serve machine creates popular blend-it-yourself snacks, available in over 24,000 locations worldwide.