Kum & Go Donates More Than $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Kum & Go has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for its 10th consecutive year. This year, the chain pledged a minimum of $500,000 to support Habitat with actual donations totaling over $547,000.

Since 2014, Kum & Go and Habitat have worked together to build decent and affordable homes in communities across the U.S. Over the past 10 years, Kum & Go has raised more than $5.5 million for Habitat for Humanity.

“Working with Habitat for Humanity these past 10 years has been an extremely meaningful experience,” said Emily Bahnsen, community investment manager at Kum & Go. “Not only have we been able to provide significant financial support, but we’ve been able to raise awareness about the need for safe, affordable housing and educate our associates and customers about an organization who is dedicated to making a difference in their local communities.”

During the month of April, Kum & Go’s 400-plus store locations across its 13-state footprint collected customer donations at checkout, totaling over $290,000. Ten cents from every 20-ounce Kum & Go bottle of water purchased during the month was also donated as part of its Buy Water & Build Homes campaign. These donations, in addition to its $250,000 corporate gift, made for another successful year for the partnership.

In addition to in-store efforts, Kum & Go engaged with Habitat affiliates in many of their local communities over the last several months. Kum & Go associates donated their time and support during the April 22 Earth Day block party with Habitat for Humanity of Detroit as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home is the Key national cause marketing campaign.

“This has been a monumental year for our partnership with Kum & Go,” said Tolli Love, chief development officer, Habitat for Humanity International. “We are so grateful for all the support they have given — from employee volunteer opportunities to supporting our Home is the Key campaign, and we are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of working together to build homes, communities and hope. We look forward to the continuation of our partnership.”

Local Kum & Go stores and associates also participated in build days throughout May and June in Fayetteville, Ariz.; Denver, Colo.; and Des Moines, Iowa. Additionally, Kum & Go sponsored the June 14 Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Luncheon, where women came together to create community and affordable homeownership opportunities in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kum & Go has also sponsored nine completed home builds. The company sponsored two home builds in Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Field of Dreams neighborhood, both of which were dedicated on May 31. Kum & Go also sponsored an energy-efficient home with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County in the Baxter neighborhood which was dedicated on June 9. The energy-efficient triplex homes house three separate families.

“There’s been a lot of different ways that Kum & Go has supported Habitat over the past 10 years and it’s been a great partnership because it’s not just the financial side, it is also the team members coming out and being a part of volunteering,” said Lance Henning, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Des Moines. “Kum & Go has been a fantastic partner with Habitat for Humanity and specifically in the Greater Des Moines area. Kum & Go has helped with more than $250,000 of investment in housing and over 400 volunteers.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. The company employs over 5,000 associates and currently operates more than 400 stores across 13 states. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.