Marathon and ARCO Raise Money for Special Olympics

Marathon and ARCO teamed up with DASANI and the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise over $575,000 for Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) athletes. More than 750 ARCO and ARCO ampm sites across Southern California and Yuma, Ariz., raised money through Flame of Hope Torch Icon sales. SOSC also received a portion of proceeds from every bottle of Dasani water sold at a participating ARCO ampm site. Employees also donated to the campaign.

Marathon hosted its first ADAPT Resource Expo and a Special Olympics Torch Run at the Los Angeles refinery in June to celebrate its month-long fundraiser for SOSC. At the celebration, Marathon presented SOSC with a check for $575,000.

“This event was a huge success with more than 500 people in attendance and an exciting Flame of Torch Hope Run through the campus,” said Victor Eseigbe, Marathon Petroleum director of direct branded marketing operations. “Most importantly, we were able to present a donation to Special Olympics to help support local athletes and their families.”

“Every year, law enforcement officers throughout Southern California take pride in spreading awareness and raising funds for Special Olympics Southern California,” said Special Olympics Southern California President and CEO Kelly Pond. “We are so grateful the Law Enforcement Torch Run partnered with Marathon and ARCO to further their commitment and support to our athletes. Together they carried the Flame of Hope to provide a platform for everyone involved to gain life-long relationships and to continue developing our vision for acceptance, inclusion and well-being for all.”

At the expo, 16 resource providers set up booths, and members from each of Marathon Petroleum’s seven employee networks supported the event through volunteerism and financial donations. ADAPT, who helped sponsor the event, is Marathon Petroleum’s Disability Employee Network and stands for Abled and Disabled Allies Partnering Together.