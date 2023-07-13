Chemular Names New Chief Commercial Officer

As the new chief commercial officer, Jason Carignan will work closely with Chemular’s executive team to develop and execute business development strategies, identify new revenue opportunities and more.

Chemular has announced the appointment of Jason Carignan as its chief commercial officer. In this new role, Carignan will lead the company’s revenue generation initiatives, strategic partnerships and intellectual property monetization strategies across its diverse portfolio of business units.

Carignan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Chemular, having held various leadership positions in the tobacco and nicotine industry. He most recently served as president of Phillips & King and the Total Product Expo, both part of the Kretek International Inc. family of companies. Prior to that, he served as president of DRYFT Sciences, overseeing the successful development of the DRYFT line of nicotine pouches before selling the company to British American Tobacco in late 2020.

With an impressive track record of driving growth and creating strategic alliances, Carignan is well positioned to play a pivotal role in expanding Chemular’s market presence and further establishing the company as a leader in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Chemular team,” said Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular. “His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership in revenue generation and partnership strategies will be instrumental in driving our growth and expanding our client base. We believe Jason’s appointment will advance our mission of providing comprehensive regulatory solutions to our clients and partners.”

As chief commercial officer, Carignan will work closely with Chemular’s executive team to develop and execute business development strategies, identify new revenue opportunities and forge strategic partnerships that enhance the company’s market position.

“I am honored to join Chemular and take on the role of chief commercial officer,” said Carignan. “Chemular has established itself as a trusted and innovative partner for clients navigating the complex landscape of FDA regulations. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive revenue growth, establish impactful partnerships and contribute to Chemular’s continued success.”

Chemular is an FDA regulatory consultancy group, providing expert guidance and comprehensive solutions to clients in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors.