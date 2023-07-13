Love’s Expands Footprint in Arizona and Mississippi

The two new locations in Willcox, Ariz., and Lucedale, Miss., offer 102 truck parking spaces and 140 jobs combined.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened two new locations in Willcox, Ariz., and Lucedale, Miss. The location in Willcox, located off Interstate 10 at 1600 N. Fort Grant Road, adds 65 jobs and 60 truck parking spaces to Cochise County. The location in Lucedale, located off Highway 98 at 2127 Hopper Road, adds 75 jobs and 42 truck parking spaces to George County.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways and to serve the Willcox and Lucedale communities,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “During a very busy travel season, we can’t wait to greet customers with the quality amenities and service that they deserve while on the road.”

The locations are open all day and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The sites also include Arby’s (opening July 17), laundry facilities, CAT Scale and more.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Willcox Quarterback Club and the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts of Willcox. Love’s will also donate $2,000 to George County Sherriff’s Office Benefit Fund Inc. of Lucedale.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people.