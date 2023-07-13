QuikTrip Donates $1 Million to Expand Housing

QuikTrip helped St. Vincent de Paul Georgia’s Motel To Home grow to serve all of metro Atlanta in 12 Georgia counties: Butts, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Paulding. The Motel to Home program started as a pilot program with 13 families in 2020 with the dual support of United Way of Greater Atlanta and Norcross, Ga.

The majority of clients live in motels in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, where there is a high concentration of extended-stay motels. In 2023, Motel To Home is on track to secure stable housing for over 200 families with the support of QuikTrip. In 2024, the program anticipates serving 275 families and growing to 425 in 2025 with QuikTrip’s continued support.

The first client outside of metro Atlanta, Glynn County, has just entered the Motel to Home program.

Since the program’s inception, 98% of Motel To Home participants have remained stably housed. Overall, parents have increased their income from an average of $17.71 per hour to $20.21 per hour; credit scores have increased an average of 100-plus points from 510 to 620; some parents have started their own businesses or gained better employment, and others are no longer renting and have purchased homes.

Stable housing is a key determinant in achieving and maintaining self-sufficiency for low-income families.

With a mission to provide help and hope to neighbors in need, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has been serving individuals, families and communities across the state since 1903, stabilizing those in crisis and creating paths to self-sufficiency through a focus on hunger, housing and health. St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is one of Georgia’s oldest, largest, and most trusted statewide social services safety net organizations.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.