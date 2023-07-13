Stewart’s Shops Opens New York Location

Stewart's Shops' new c-store is now one of four in the Utica, N.Y., area.

Stewart’s Shops opened a new store in Utica, N.Y. As one of four shops in the Utica area, the new site is located just minutes away from Utica University and the Utica Zoo.

The large location offers customer favorites like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs at the new, expansive food bar. This new shop will also offer fresh pizza all day long, which can be ordered by the slice or as a whole pie.

Customers can enjoy their ice cream, drinks or quick meals inside at the store’s booths or outside on the new patio. The parking lot has ample room for parking and the site boasts an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas with the addition of diesel.

This project is part of Stewart’s Shops’ $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated eight rebuilds and nine new-to-market Stewart’s Shops stores planned.