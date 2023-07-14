CITGO Raises Almost $700,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The CITGO Lemont Refinery raised the funds as part of its 27th annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing.

CITGO Lemont Refinery raised $696,000 during its 27th annual Driving for a Cure Gold Outing with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This year’s outing took place at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club on June 27.

The Driving for a Cure Golf Outing had 85 companies in attendance with a total of 296 golfers out on three courses at Cog Hill. Since its inception, the annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing alone has raised more than $8.3 million for MDA.

“We’re extremely excited to see the dedication and generosity of CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors,” said Jim Cristman, vice president and general manager at CITGO Lemont Refinery. “The partnership we have with MDA is near and dear to many, and we couldn’t be more proud to support.”

Funds raised through the CITGO and MDA partnership events contribute to important medical breakthroughs. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the first-ever genetic treatment for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The approval of ELEVIDYS signifies a major leap forward in MDA’s collective efforts to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy and provides hope to countless boys and their families who have faced unimaginable challenges.

In this groundbreaking achievement, MDA has been able to fund critical research, facilitate innovative clinical trials, and gather the necessary resources to accelerate the development of this revolutionary treatment.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 37 years,” said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, chief development officer, MDA. “CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases.”

CITGO — MDA events have a proven successful track record year after year, and the partnership is persisting in its efforts. Just with this year’s CITGO — MDA Shamrock Bowl and Driving for a Cure events combined, nearly $830,000 has been raised. All funds raised will continue to be used to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the neuromuscular community.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States.