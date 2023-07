CandyRific introduced Disney100 Limited Edition Collectible Dispensers. The classic round dispensers are topped with Disney Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse characters and are 12 inches tall. Each is filled with 0.63 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies that use natural flavors and colors. Each silver gift box features special metallic accents.

The dispensers are shipped in six, one-count displays per case for a suggested retail price of $16.99.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com