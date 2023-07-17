Love’s Launches National Hot Dog Day Promotion

On July 19, Love's Travel Stops will partner with Schwab Meat Co. to offer a free hot dog or roller grill item to celebrate the occasion.

Love’s Travel Stops announced a promotion for National Hot Dog Day, which takes place on July 19. The chain will partner with Schwab Meat Co. to give customers a free hot dog or roller grill item for one day only at all participating locations in 42 states.

“Our customers are always moving, and love food options that are perfect for on the go,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love’s. “Giving out free items on National Hot Dog Day is a great way for us to thank our loyal customers and encourage them to try something new.”

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., July 19. Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites and more. A full selection of toppings is also available.

Here’s how customers can access mobile deals on the Love’s Connect app:

Go to the app store and search for “Love’s Connect” to download the app.

Create an account by entering information, such as name and email address.

Open the app and click “Deals” on the bottom of the menu.

Tap the deals desired.

Scan the mobile bar code at checkout.

Love’s Travel Stops is a travel stop network with 639 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.