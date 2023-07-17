Rich Products has introduced its new On Top oat milk toppings. This new topping is plant-based with stability to easily mix, fill, layer or top customizable creations with a swirl. The toppings feature sustainably sourced whole grain oat milk as the hero ingredient and are simple for c-store operators to use, requiring no special equipment. The toppings are easily customized, perfect for layering and incorporating into various menu items such as cold brews, teas, sodas, smoothies and energy drinks. Each case contains 12 ready-to-use 12-ounce bags for easy handling.

Rich Products

www.RichsConvenience.com