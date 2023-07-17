Parker’s Reaches Settlement in Suit Linked to Murdaugh Case

The civil case regarding a legal-age alcohol lawsuit against Parker's has been dropped with a payment of $15 million from the c-store chain.

Parker’s has reached a settlement with the attorneys and family of Mallory Beach, reported WSAV.com. The suit was connected to the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty last year of murdering his wife and son, Paul Murdaugh.

Beach was killed in a boating accident on Feb. 24, 2019. The driver of the boat — Paul Murdaugh — was seen purchasing alcohol underage from a Parker’s store earlier that day. He used his older brother’s ID to buy the alcohol. While his ID was checked and scanned to ensure validity, Murdaugh was not matched with the physical characteristics listed on the ID.

The decision to settle came after extensive meetings on July 16 among the parties involved in the lawsuit against Murdaugh and Parker’s.

The judge previously ruled against the company when it petitioned the court to move the trial from Hampton County, S.C., to separate its case from Murdaugh’s.

The majority of the settlement money — roughly $15 million — will be distributed to the family of Mallory Beach.

Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley stated that the settlement of this case will not affect the civil conspiracy case that he previously filed against Parker’s on behalf of the Beach family.

The civil suit alleges that the company, along with attorneys and documentarian Vicky Ward, launched “a social media campaign to inflict severe emotional distress upon the Plaintiffs to diminish their resolve to prosecute Parker’s for contributing to causing the death of Mallory Beach in the Civil Action and arranged for or participated in the distribution of the confidential mediation and other private materials… “

The civil trial between the Beach family and Parker’s was originally set to take place Aug. 14.