Parkland Adds Industry Professional to Board of Directors

Parkland announced the appointment of Nora Duke to its board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Nora to our board of directors,” said Jim Pantelidis, chairman of the board. “Nora brings extensive executive experience spanning human resources, sustainability, safety, operations and customer service. We expect our Board and Parkland’s shareholders will benefit greatly from her expertise and contributions.”

Duke’s career includes over 35 years within the Fortis group of companies, a diversified leader in the North American electric and gas utility industry. Most recently, Duke served as executive vice president, sustainability and chief human resource officer at Fortis Inc., the parent company. Previously, she was CEO of Fortis Properties Corp., and prior to that served as its vice president, hospitality services. Duke also served as vice president of customer and corporate services at Fortis subsidiary, Newfoundland Power.

Duke has significant board experience in the corporate, industry and community sectors. She currently sits on the board of the Institute of Corporate Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Business Administration from Memorial University of Newfoundland and has an ICD.D designation.

Duke’s appointment forms part of Parkland’s ongoing board refreshment process, and closely follows the recent election of Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley.

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, the company has developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.