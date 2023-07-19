Dash In Completes Park Revitalization Project

Dash In worked with its parent company, Wills Group, along with local partners to complete the project.

Dash In recently completed its latest park revitalization with its parent company, Wills Group. The project took place at Tanglewood Park in Clinton, Md., as part of the company’s signature program — Reimagining Outdoor Spaces.

Dash In and Wills Group employees, along with community members and local nonprofit partners who supported the project celebrated the successful competition of the park transformation which includes a vibrant mural on the refinished basketball court, new fencing, an ADA accessible trail, new marker signage for the trail, park benches and landscaping.

The local partners involved in the project were Ruppert Landscape, M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, The Neighborhood Design Center and MTC Art Studios.

Dash In and Wills Group have noted that they are excited to continue their work in local communities across the Mid-Atlantic region, working to ensure the revitalization of vibrant, welcoming outdoor spaces that help bring people together — whether it’s transforming walkways into connected paths, basketball courts into murals or concrete areas into picnic destinations.

This project comes after Wills Group announced a $450,000 community engagement grant that will go towards providing food resources to Mid-Atlantic communities in need.