OPW Retail Fueling has launched its new FlexWorks V20 Vent Pipe. This flexible vent-pipe solution is UL and ULc-listed for use with both tank-venting and Stage II vapor-recovery piping with all fuel types and alcohol blends for Underground Storage Tank (UST) systems. The vent pipe is made with the same legendary construction and materials as its primary fuel piping, which includes a PVDF liner and bonded extrusion of all layers. The vent pipe also features double-wall construction and is available in two-inch diameter on either a 250-foot or 500-foot reel.

Dover Corp.

www.dovercorporation.com