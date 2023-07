Fanta is getting ready for Halloween with its new What The Fanta Halloween beverage. The latest from the What the Fanta program captures Fanta fans’ desire for new flavor experiences. The limited-edition flavor will be black in color with a secret flavor profile that does not match its appearance. What The Fanta Halloween will be available in 20-ounce bottles and a frozen dispensed format.

