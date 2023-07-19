Love’s Celebrates 300 Graduates of Truck Care Academy

Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco have announced a milestone for the Love’s Truck Care Academy training program — 300 diesel technicians have now graduated from the program since its launch in April 2022.

The curriculum combines classroom interaction with hands-on experience in seven heavy-duty truck systems.

“I have always wanted a career in truck maintenance and repair, but going to technical school was out of the question because of the price. It was exciting to find out Love’s would cover the cost of my training,” said Keven A., a Speedco diesel technician from Arizona, who graduated from Truck Care Academy last year. “I built a camaraderie with everyone in my class and returned to my shop with skills to better serve our customers and set an example for my team.”

Love’s Truck Care Academy is the only accelerated diesel technician training program of its kind for beginners. Employees who complete the program are given a tool set valued at $3,500 and are eligible to earn a commission for mechanical work on top of their hourly pay and an annual productivity bonus.

For their training, candidates travel to one of two Truck Care Academies in Amarillo, Texas, or El Reno, Okla. Two more training facilities are set to open in Arizona and Indiana in the coming months.

“Our plan to expand the Truck Care Academy program and double our number of diesel technician graduates over the next year underscores our commitment to invest in our talented team members,” said Gary Price, executive vice president for Love’s. “We have the largest over-the-road workforce of diesel technicians and mechanics, and we want to help them realize their career goals. This truly is the application for the American dream.”

Besides the Truck Care Academy, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco also offer a non-accelerated Diesel Technician Apprenticeship Program with mobile training labs which bring the classroom to employees.

More information about the program can be found on the company’s website.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 639 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.