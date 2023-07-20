GasBuddy Launches In-App Air Pump Locating Service

GasBuddy has signed an agreement with CSC ServiceWorks to integrate a new feature to the GasBuddy mobile app to raise awareness of the importance of properly inflated tires. The new feature makes it easier for drivers to find air pumps directly in the GasBuddy App.

CSC ServiceWorks is an industry leader of air vending services at c-stores and gas stations as well as the leading provider of commercial laundry solutions to the multi-family housing and education markets with more than 1.4 million machines in service.

Through this partnership, drivers will be reminded of the importance of checking their tire pressure regarding driver safety and fuel efficiency and can easily use the GasBuddy app to locate and navigate to the nearest air pump when needed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a tire 25% below its recommended pressure is three times as likely to be involved in a crash and a tire 25% higher than recommended pressure is twice as likely to be involved in a crash than properly inflated tires. Also, fuel efficiency drops by 0.4% for every 1-psi that tires are under-inflated.

“Adding the ability to locate air pumps reinforces GasBuddy’s commitment to help drivers save money on gas and take care of their vehicles to stay safe,” said Yannick Lord, vice president of product for GasBuddy. “GasBuddy isn’t just a gas-finding app anymore; it’s a well-rounded fuel savings platform that can help drivers save hundreds on vehicle-related costs.”

Particularly during warmer months when weather can be unpredictable and heat can increase tire pressure, it’s important that drivers monitor tire pressure monthly or before long road trips, and not solely rely on the vehicle’s electronic sensor that will only indicate if a tire is under-inflated.

“Partnering with GasBuddy has allowed our combined marketing efforts to reach millions of drivers to save them more at the pump and more importantly keep them safe behind the wheel,” said Dan Joyce, vice president of consumer & client engagement, CSC ServiceWorks. “The more convenient we can make the experience for air vending the more likely drivers are to take action and stay safe.”

To locate air pumps in their area, drivers should navigate to the “Find Gas” tab in the app and tap on the Station Details page. If the station offers air pumps, a button to activate will be available. Stations with air pumps can also be located by filtering the stations page by “Air”.

GasBuddy is a fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000-plus stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the U.S.