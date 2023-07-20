Parker’s Employee Recognized on Local Paper’s ‘Forty Under 40’ List

Parker’s Kitchen has announced that senior real estate project manager Thomas Mathewes has been named to Charleston Regional Business Journal’s 2023 Forty under 40 list.

Mathewes and 39 other accomplished honorees will be featured in the Sept. 18 issue of the Charleston Regional Business Journal and recognized at a premier event in Charleston, S.C., this fall.

“Thomas is a Charleston native and a true Palmetto State success story,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “He’s a professional with exceptional character who, at the age of 34, has already contributed significantly to the growth of our company and to the preservation of Charleston’s historic architecture.”

This year marks the 26th anniversary of Charleston Regional Business Journal’s annual Forty Under 40 list, which honors rising stars under 40 years of age who have demonstrated leadership and dedication to Charleston through their professional achievements and community service.

At Parker’s Kitchen, Mathewes identifies, acquires and develops new store locations throughout coastal South Carolina. He combines his passion for real estate development with his commitment to Charleston, S.C., by helping Parker’s Kitchen build architecturally appropriate buildings that enhance the communities they serve.

Prior to joining Parker’s Kitchen, Mathewes served as an associate broker with The Peninsula Company in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Roadstead Real Estate Advisors in Charleston, S.C., specializing in the sale and leasing of historic properties as well as land and investment sales.

Mathewes earned a B.A. in Historic Preservation from the College of Charleston and is a licensed realtor in South Carolina. Dedicated to preserving the city’s historic beauty and cultural character, Mathewes is a longtime member of the Preservation Society of Charleston, Historic Charleston Foundation and The Urban Land Institute. He currently serves on the Buildings and Grounds Committee for St. Michael’s Church, which is the oldest church in Charleston, S.C.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 25 years. In 2020, Parker’s was named CStore Decisions’ Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Parker’s Kitchen gives back to support communities where stores are located through a range of charitable initiatives, including the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund. Since January 2021, Parker’s Kitchen has donated more than $22 million to the Parker’s Community Fund to support charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. The company has also donated more than $11 million to area schools support education across the region.

Parker’s offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and great customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s operates 76 stores in the U.S. Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $15 million to date.