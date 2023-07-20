Wawa Introduces Coffee and Care Cart to Children’s Hosptial

The Wawa Foundation has launched a new Wawa Coffee and Care Cart. Located at the Middleman Family Pavilion in King of Prussia, Pa., the cart was unveiled by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

The cart, full of free coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a variety of cold Wawa beverages for patients, their families and employees, will round through the hospital as well as at CHOP’s Specialty Care and Urgent Care centers on the King of Prussia campus.

Earlier this year, CHOP announced a $6.15 million commitment from The Wawa Foundation to bring the cart to the King of Prussia campus and expand the Wawa Volunteer Services program.

“Over the past 30 years, more than 2 million cups of coffee, hot chocolate, tea, juices and other beverages have been served from Wawa Coffee and Care Carts at CHOP, and thousands of Wawa volunteers have offered support to our patients and families,” said Madeline Bell, president and CEO of CHOP. “We are grateful to Wawa for their longstanding support of our volunteer program and for helping to ensure that our patients, families and staff have an exceptional experience at CHOP.”

“Through our Wawa Volunteer Services program, we open our doors for community members to contribute meaningfully to the CHOP mission as a part of their lives,” said Matthew Bennett, senior director of patient and family services at CHOP. “Volunteers staffing the cart offer warm beverages or cold Wawa refreshments to patients and their families during their time in the hospital. Thanks to The Wawa Foundation, we can now bring a little bit of comfort to the patients and families we serve on our King of Prussia campus. Not only has this funding assisted in providing reprieve and support, but it has also allowed us to expand the volunteer opportunities we have available for employees and partners.”

The unveiling event included the cart’s inaugural trip through the Middleman Family Pavilion, remarks from CHOP and Wawa leadership and personal stories from those who have been impacted by volunteerism.

“Our partnership with CHOP dates back to the hospital’s origins when Dr. George B. Wood, one of Wawa’s founding family members, was listed in the 1856 annual report,” said Chris Gheysens, CEO, Wawa. “I am proud that The Wawa Foundation and our associates continue to grow our support and be actively involved in volunteering on the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart as it is truly part of our company culture and provides a meaningful experience for everyone involved.”

“We have a strong and long-standing partnership with CHOP, and we are proud to deliver another care cart to the Middleman Family Pavilion to reach and impact even more patients and families,” said Maria Kalogredis, chair of The Wawa Foundation. “At Wawa, we are committed to building stronger communities. We take pride in being a small part of brightening the days of the patients served on CHOP’s King of Prussia campus.”

Along with establishing the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart for the Middleman Family Pavilion, the gift from The Wawa Foundation will enable the purchase and upgrade of coffee makers, single serve brewing systems, pods and other accessories to provide a warm drink to employees, patient families and visitors. It will also provide funding for the reception area of a Family Resource Center in the new patient tower on CHOP’s Philadelphia campus, scheduled to open in 2028.

The Wawa Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities, and ultimately to help build stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, state and national grants and/or in-store fundraising, such as donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials. Since its inception in 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $136 million to non-profits serving their communities.