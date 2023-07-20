Yesway Among Chains to Celebrate 24/7 Day

Yesway has announced that it will be celebrating the fifth annual 24/7 Day, an event hosted by the NACS Foundation that celebrates hometown heroes. The chain joins more than 30,000 c-store retailers and suppliers across the U.S. to celebrate 24/7 Day.

Held annually on July 24, 24/7 Day was created to highlight the partnership between first responders, medical and emergency professionals, and convenience stores. The event also helps raise awareness and donations for the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting disaster relief and crisis situations.

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a convenience store. There are 150,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

Yesway is supporting this year’s 24/7 Day at its Yesway and Allsup’s store locations by offering a free any size dispensed beverage or coffee, plus a complimentary bag of any 2.75-ounce Yesway Potato Chips, to any firefighters, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals in uniform or with a badge to thank them for all they do.

Yesway also encourages community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #247Day.

“At Yesway, we believe that supporting the communities we serve is essential,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our colleagues in the convenience store industry to celebrate 24/7 Day. We are thankful for all of those who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day. Every community has its share of these truly special individuals, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the excellent work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup’s, we would like to thank our hometown heroes again in 2023 on 24/7 Day.”

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that Yesway and Allsup’s serve:

Every day, nearly 20,000 people receive assistance from the American Red Cross — that’s nearly 1,000 people helped every hour of the day.

Every Red Cross donation helps change lives, and an average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

“We hope you will join us in supporting the incredible community heroes who work tirelessly to lift up and help others during disasters and other crises,” said Nathan Measom, director of cause marketing for the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for this continued partnership, which is a unique celebration of those on the front line and the stores that support them. Along with the NACS Foundation, we look forward to giving a much deserved and well-earned high five to so many on this fifth 24/7 Day.”

“Just like first responders, convenience stores and their workers provide essential services, while also acting as a reliable and safe hub for members of their community to connect, socialize and share,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation. “So much of the work that both first responders and convenience store workers do is not seen by the public. This celebration was created to shine a bright light on their service, showing them we see how much they do, and saluting them for their incredible efforts.”

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, operating 439 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a leading foodservice offering — featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito — and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products.