Marathon Completes Home Repairs Amidst Rainy Weather

Marathon Petroleum had more than two dozen employee, family member and retiree volunteers at this year's Repair Affair event.

Marathon Petroleum participated in this year’s Repair Affair, hosted by the City of Ashland, Ky. The company was represented by more than two dozen volunteers for the event.

Ashland’s Repair Affair has been a fixture in the northeastern Kentucky community since 2001, bringing together volunteers from across the area to perform various home repairs for low-income homeowners who are elderly or disabled.

“What I love most about this event is the tangible impact we’re making on the lives of those in our community who otherwise may not have the physical or financial means to do it themselves,” said Nicci Triche, a refining analytical development (RAD) supervisor at Marathon Petroleum.

Triche helped coordinate Marathon Petroleum’s group this year, which included employees from RAD, as well as the Catlettsburg refinery and area terminals. The 2023 event had wet conditions throughout due to rain that started the night before and never let up.

“Our philosophy has always been we volunteer rain or shine, especially when the work we’re doing is helping someone in our community,” Triche said. “Words cannot express how worthwhile this cause is and how much it means to the people we’re grateful to be helping.”

This year, the combined team from Marathon Petroleum adopted four homes across Ashland. The volunteers addressed a variety of needs including repairing a disabled resident’s wheelchair ramp and replacing another resident’s back deck. Other projects included debris removal and fence repair.

“We know the weather was not in our favor, so the fact so many people still came out to support this community-wide effort, while helping so many people in the process — that’s what it’s all about,” said DJ Rymer, the event’s coordinator for the City of Ashland.

A few weekends after the event, several employees returned to a property to replace the homeowner’s handicap ramp that had fallen into disrepair and made it difficult and dangerous for the residents to safely use.