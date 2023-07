BeatBox has partnered with singer, songwriter Avril Lavigne to unveil its new ready-to-drink (RTD) Pink Lemonade Cocktail. This pink cocktail packs a punch with a delightful fusion of tangy lemons and a little bit of sweet mischief. With an ABV of 11.1%, it’s like a lemonade stand for adults. Consumers can find the Pink Lemonade RTD Cocktail now at thousands of retail locations nationwide.

BeatBox Beverages

www.beatboxbeverages.com