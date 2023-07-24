Parker’s Raises $241,000 for Food Insecurity

Parker's Kitchen — through its latest round-up campaign — raised the funds for America's Second Harvest in Georgia and Lowcountry Food Bank in South Carolina.

Parker’s Kitchen has raised $241,523 to support America’s Second Harvest in Georgia and Lowcountry Food Bank in South Carolina through a recent round-up campaign. The latest round-up campaign focused on food insecurity and launched in December 2022, with Parker’s Kitchen matching 25% of customer donations through the Parker’s Community Fund.

Since Parker’s Kitchen launched its round-up campaigns in May 2022, the company has raised more than $413,000 to fight hunger in Georgia and South Carolina. According to Feeding America, one in eight children face hunger in each state.

“We know that hunger is a major issue in our community and appreciate our customers rounding up their transactions to the nearest dollar to help make positive change across the region,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “At Parker’s Kitchen, we think it’s extremely important to give back to the community and to support local nonprofit organizations and causes that matter most to our customers. Our goal is to provide two million meals to feed hungry children this year.”

Round-up donations benefit a rotating series of nonprofit organizations through the Parker’s Community Fund, which supports organizations dedicated to making a positive, measurable impact in key focus areas, including education, healthcare and food insecurity. Customers can choose to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at any Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen retail store across Georgia or South Carolina.

Starting in July, round-up campaign proceeds in Georgia and South Carolina will be donated to Union Mission, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive services for individuals experiencing homelessness. Parker’s will continue to match 25% of each customer donation.

“We’re incredibly honored to support the outstanding work that Union Mission does to provide emergency housing, counseling support and wrap-around services to help individuals and families get back on their feet,” said Parker. “We hope to reduce homelessness through our latest round-up campaign and sincerely appreciate the generosity of our customers.”

The Parker’s Community Fund was created in 2021 by a major donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s Kitchen.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., and honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker’s offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and excellent customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $15 million to date.