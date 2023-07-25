Is Non-Alcoholic Beer Still Trending?

Non-alcoholic beer continues to trend. Its staying power is due to the various benefits — not all of which are widely known — that it offers beer lovers, despite a plethora of non-alcoholic beverage options in the market.

The non-alcoholic beer market size value was $22 billion in 2022 and is projected to rise at a 5.5% compound annual growth rate through 2032, according to Global Market Insights’ Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report, November 2022.

The first benefit is taste, which was a concern years ago when non-alcoholic beer was introduced to the market. But time has shown that well-crafted brews offer the same rich, full-bodied flavor and smooth mouthfeel of the original. This attracts those who crave the taste of beer without the alcoholic component.

Then there is health, which has grown into an American obsession over the past few decades. Non-alcoholic brews include lots of essential vitamins and keep drinkers well hydrated, a fact attested to by many professional athletes. In fact, research has shown that it can justifiably be thought of as a sports drink.

Other researchers have indicated that non-alcoholic beer — which offers sizeable quantities of the silicon needed to spur the production of collagen — helps build healthier bones, blood vessels, hair, skin and nails. Those who consume non-alcoholic beer might also sleep better — not just because they are comfortable with their choice but, as studies have shown, cautious consumption before retiring at night can serve as a sedative. Opting for a non-alcoholic beverage in a social setting can also help alleviate stress. The list goes on.

Non-alcoholic beer offers a convenient option for those who prefer not to consumer alcohol, whether always or occasionally. It gives these customers the chance to experience a familiar beverage while giving them the choice of going without alcohol.

The rise of Dry January draws more customers to this category during the first month of the year, as those that participate look to start the year on a healthy note. Regular beer drinkers also turn to non-alcoholic beer to curb their alcohol intake, sometimes alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer. As interest has grown, more companies have introduced non-alcoholic beers, creating more selection and interest for customers.