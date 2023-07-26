Buc-ee’s Announces Plans for New Virginia Site

The new store — located in Rockingham County, Va. — will be the second Buc-ee's location in the state.

Buc-ee’s announced that it will be opening its second Virginia location in Rockingham County, reported WHSV. The Texas-based chain also has plans to build another store in New Kent County, Va.

Known for holding the title of world’s largest convenience store, the chain currently operates almost 60 locations throughout the country.

Buc-ee’s has been working with Rockingham County officials for over a year now, and have officially decided on the best location for the new site, which will take up a massive 74,000 square feet and include a variety of carryout food options.

The new travel stop will feature 120 fueling stations, in addition to 24 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Rockingham County assistant county administrator Casey Armstrong stated that the new travel center will generate $1 million annually in meals tax revenue.

The company has noted that the travel center will not be a truck stop, and 18-wheelers will be unable to stop at the site.

The new location is slated to open sometime in 2025.