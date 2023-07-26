Marathon Golf Outing Raises $115,000

Marathon Petroleum's Catlettsburg refinery brought in almost 300 golfers for the outing that raised funds for local United Way.

Marathon Petroleum’s Catlettsburg refinery division raised over $115,000 in its annual golf outing in May. The funds will go towards the United Way of Northeast Kentucky (UWNEK).

In its 16th year, the charity golf tournament held at the Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Ky., continues to be one of United Way’s biggest fundraisers every year. Nearly 300 golfers made up more than 70 teams who played during the two-day event.

“The United Way has such an impact in our area, supporting dozens of organizations that provide a variety of goods and services for those in need,” said Jay Richert, general manager of the Catlettsburg refinery. “We’re proud to partner with them and support their important mission.”

UWNEK works with 65 partner agencies and other community organizations across a five-county area, which includes Boyd County, home to the Catlettsburg refinery, as well as other Marathon Petroleum operations.

“We can always count on Marathon and its people,” said the United Way’s CEO Marshall Tyson. “They want to give, and they do, each and every year, so we can’t thank them enough for their continued support and investments in our community and beyond.”

Over two dozen employees and contractors from Marathon Petroleum and the United Way volunteered at the multi-day tournament to make it a success.