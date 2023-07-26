What Are the Benefits of a Spiked Slushie Program?

Spiked slushies — fun frozen drinks that contain alcohol — offer a variety of benefits for the convenience store operators that sell them.

The beverages, which are similar to frozen margaritas, are proven traffic drivers, especially during the warmer months, and represent an opportunity for c-store retailers to grab incremental sales.

Spiked slushies are still a new enough phenomenon to offer many convenience stores a point of difference. Variety is always a big plus for consumers, and this product line offers that. Case in point: some Rutter’s stores offer as many as 16 versions. The chain sells them for $4.99 to $7.99 per 20-ounce cup and $24.99 for a 128-ounce party pack.

The alcoholic slushies can help attract people who have not heretofore been c-store customers, increasing sales. By their very nature, these beverages lend themselves to exotic and attention-grabbing flavors and names such as Mango Madness, Tangy Cherry Bomber, Wacky Watermelon and Pineapple Coconut Lime Tropicalia.

Convenience store operators have also found that the margins on spiked slushies outstrip those of other beverages. For example, some have reported profits that are at least double those of beer coming from the cold box.

Yet another benefit of a spiked slushie program is the opportunity to have fun — and help create or solidify an emotional bond — with consumers.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven went the route of offering Hard Slurpee recipes on its website so customers can create their own. “Did we just mix a Slurpee drink with booze? You bet we did and it’s delicious,” 7-Eleven said on its website to announce the Hard Slurpee recipes. “Grab your favorite Slurpee flavors, add some ice-cold booze and voila! You’ve just reached Hard Slurpee status. Easy, right? It’s like they practically make themselves. So, why are you still reading this? Get that liquor in the freezer, grab a Slurpee drink and start mixing things up. We’ve got our own Hard Slurpee cocktail to make.”

Despite all of the positives that go along with selling spiked slushies, however, some caveats are in order. As with any other age-restricted products, strict care must be taken to ensure that they are not sold to underage consumers. This means that managers must ramp up employee training and underscore the operational procedures already in place regarding beer sales. They begin with asking for an ID. Some c-stores keep the alcoholic slushies behind the counter and employees pour them for customers. The drinks should also be handed to customers with a sealed lid.