Casey’s Marks Milestone of 30 Million Meals Donated

Through its partnership with Feeding America, Casey's has contributed 10 meals for every dollar donated in its roundup at the register campaign.

Casey’s has announced that it has helped provide 30 million meals to people struggling with hunger in its local communities through a partnership with Feeding America.

Since establishing the partnership in 2020, Casey’s guests have been invited to join the movement to end hunger and participate in Casey’s annual roundup at the register campaign supporting Feeding America. For each dollar donated, 10 meals are distributed to families across the heartland through the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make life better for our communities and our guests every day — and this includes working alongside Feeding America and the 53 local food banks we assist, to help those struggling with hunger,” said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey’s. “Food insecurity and availability present challenges for many in our communities. But through meaningful collaboration, community partnerships and the generosity of our guests, we will continue to make a positive impact for those who need it most.”

“We are grateful for partners like Casey’s who are committed to our vision of an America where no one is hungry,” said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. “Some of the highest local rates of food insecurity are found in rural areas. Supporters like Casey’s are critical to building community-led change that improves food insecurity, particularly in areas that are disproportionately impacted by hunger.”

87% of counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are rural, according to Feeding America. As this challenge remains prevalent nationwide, Casey’s is committed to prioritizing additional ways to support hunger relief efforts across the heartland.

The company recently donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa in support of expanding its distribution center. And this spring, Casey’s provided $30,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, enabling funds for five mobile food distribution events in Knoxville, Tenn., and where nearly 50,000 pounds of food were distributed to local area communities.

