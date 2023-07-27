Foxtrot Opens New Site in City Hall Building

Located in the Austin, Texas City Hall building, this marks the first time Foxtrot has opened a c-store in a civic building.

Foxtrot has opened a new c-store in the City Hall building of Austin, Texas, reported Retail Dive. This is the chain’s third location in the city.

Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom have extensive history in Austin, which is where they were living when they launched the company.

Foxtrot has also announced plans to open a new site on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin, which is expected take place by the end of the year.

The new City Hall location boasts a large, covered patio, hand-painted signs and the company’s well-known all-day cafe. The boutique store will offer a variety of coffee and beverage options, grab-and-go foods, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and more.

The chain will offer takeout, delivery as well as made-to-order food options, including an array of local products such as Bola Pizza, Chop Chop ramen and Lick Honest Ice Creams.

Roughly a month ago, Foxtrot completed construction on its latest Austin store, which is the chain’s largest site to date, standing at 6,000 square feet.

Foxtrot now operates 29 locations in Illinois, Texas and the greater Washington, D.C., area.