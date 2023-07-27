Stewart’s Shops Unveils New York Location

The Utica, N.Y., site will feature an expansive food bar and a new patio.

Stewart’s Shops has opened a brand new c-store in Utica, N.Y., adding to its growing footprint in the area. The site is one of four Stewart’s Shops in Utica and is located just minutes away from Utica University and the Utica Zoo.

The shop offers customer favorites like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs at its new, expansive food bar. It also features warm, fresh pizza all day long, which can be ordered by the slice or as a whole pie.

Customers can enjoy their ice cream, drinks or quick meals inside the store’s booths or outside on the new patio. The parking lot has ample room for parking, and inside the store features an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas with the addition of diesel.

In addition to the specials above, the chain will donate $2,000 to the Bowman House to help support their educational and social enrichment programs.

The grand opening for the new site will take place on Aug. 11.

This project is part of Stewart’s Shops’ $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated eight rebuilds and 9 brand new-to-market Stewart’s Shops planned.

Utica, N.Y., is the 10th most populous city in New York. It is a unique city situated on the Mohawk River, surrounded by the stunning Adirondack Mountains.