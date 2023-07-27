Wawa Plans to Add Second Ohio Store

Wawa will present its plans to city council in Huber Heights, Ohio, in August — this would be the chain's second location in the state as it continues its expansion west.

Wawa has expressed interest in building a new c-store in Huber Heights, Ohio, reported Dayton Daily News. The proposed site — which would take up 5.41 acres of land — would be the chain’s second store in Ohio, following an approved February proposal to expand to Liberty Township.

Earlier this month, Huber Heights planning commission unanimously voted to approve a rezoning request and development plan to build a Wawa store in the city.

The company will present its plans to city council this coming August. The proposal is contingent on the city’s plans to widen Chambersburg Road — the road the Wawa store would be located on — which is a project that is expected to take place within the next few years, Dayton Daily News also reported.

Wawa plans to build a 5,915-square-foot store, a fueling station with eight gas pumps and a parking lot with 53 spaces.

Wawa is making good on its December 2022 promise to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The chain currently operates about 1,000 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida and Washington D.C.