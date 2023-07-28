bp and Lekkerland Sign Five-Year Partnership Extension

The companies will work together to deliver REWE To Go stores at Aral retail sites in Germany.

BP Europa SE and Lekkerland have announced a five-year extension of their partnership in Germany to deliver REWE To Go stores at Aral retail sites — bp’s German retail brand.

This is bp’s largest European convenience supply agreement and brings together Germany’s largest forecourt brand with one of the country’s leading convenience specialists, to provide customers on-the-move with quality food and beverage offers in convenient roadside locations.

The agreement covers the implementation and ongoing development of the REWE To Go at Aral concept, with bp responsible for developing new food service offers in addition to operating the sites. bp will invest in the food service areas of the stores; trialing new offers and testing new concepts — including freshly prepared food in store — in partnership with Lekkerland.

The trading company Lekkerland — part of REWE group, one of the leading trading and tourism groups in Germany and Europe — is the exclusive supply partner for the majority of the product ranges stocked in stores across Aral’s network of 1,200 company-owned retail sites in Germany.

“We will keep evolving our offers to meet their needs, transforming forecourt convenience with new product ranges, store layouts and digital solutions to give our customers what they want, where they want it,” said Jo Hayward, bp vice president convenience, Europe. “We’re really excited to continue our partnership with Lekkerland and work together to further develop our REWE To Go at Aral concept for our customers.”

In 2014, 10 pilot REWE To Go stores were opened — today, the store concept can be found at more than 850 Aral retail sites. The concept will continue to be rolled out at more locations nationwide.

“bp and Lekkerland are united by an absolute focus on customers. We want to offer them the best shopping experience in the convenience sector. That’s what we work on together, every day,” said Lekkerland CEO Patrick Steppe. “We are pleased that we will continue to work together to develop the convenience offer at Aral retail sites. We are proud that REWE To Go is now one of the leading convenience formats in Germany. We want to expand this position in the coming years. At Lekkerland, we combine more than 60 years of convenience experience with REWE’s comprehensive consumer insights. That’s what we bring to this partnership.”

In REWE To Go stores, customers can pick up high-quality coffee specialties, tasty snacks and drinks, as well as fresh food such as salads, fruit, wraps, desserts, hot and cold dishes, baked goods for self-service and vegetarian products. The stores also provide the regular range of products that drivers expect to find at Aral retail sites including confectionery, tobacco, car care products and engine oil.