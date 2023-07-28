Marathon Refinery Honored for Community Outreach

Marathon Petroleum's Mandan refinery employees were given an award by the Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals Network for its work with the community.

Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) Mandan refinery has been honored with the Community Champion Award by the Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals Network. The company was given the award for its involvement in outreach efforts over the past year.

From fundraisers and service projects to professional development seminars, the Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals (YP) Network supports both the non-profit and business communities in North Dakota’s state capital.

“2022 was the first year MPC formally became part of the network, and employees wasted little time getting involved with the team and in the community,” said Mandan Refining engineer and YP member Cole Bachmeier.

Refinery employees account for about a dozen of the network’s 180 members. The organization began in 2005 and represents a wide range of local industries, including energy, banking, consulting, health care and real estate.

Among other activities so far in 2023, YP has organized a roadside cleanup, a fundraiser for Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, career presentations at a local high school and Failing Successfully, an event for members in which speakers shared lessons from past career challenges and discussed how they applied what they learned.

YP’s mission statement refers to forging connections across organizations throughout the community. To this end, the Mandan refinery is scheduled to provide a bus tour of the facility later this month for YP members, their families and associates that highlights details of the refining industry’s economic importance.

“For many years, folks have wanted to see what goes on behind the gates,” Bachmeier said. “Most consumers know that refineries make gasoline and other fuels, however, many don’t know about oil’s role in making electronics, textiles, health and beauty products, medical supplies and many other necessities.”