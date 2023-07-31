Alimentation Couche-Tard Repurchases Nearly 11 Million Shares

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it has made a private agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) for the repurchase of 10,820,837 common shares of Couche-Tard. At CAD $64.69 per share, the total of the agreement totals approximately CAD $700 million, or a USD equivalent of roughly $531 million.

The repurchase price represents a discount of 3% to the closing price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 28, and will be paid using Couche-Tard’s cash on hand as well as proceeds raised through its U.S. Commercial Paper Program.

The repurchase will be made in connection with the periodic portfolio rebalancing of CDPQ. Once the repurchase is completed, CDPQ will hold approximately 41.5 million shares, representing approximately 4.3% of Couche-Tard’s total shares outstanding.

“This transaction is consistent with our opportunistic approach in regard to our share repurchase program and broader capital allocation priorities and represents a distinct opportunity to create shareholder value. Our healthy balance sheet and strong financial position, highlighted by our low leverage ratio, allows us to be well-positioned for opportunities like this to deploy excess cash on-hand and take advantage of attractive financing rates through our U.S. Commercial Paper Program,” said Filipe Da Silva, chief financial officer.

“Once again this year, Alimentation Couche-Tard has outperformed for its shareholders. CDPQ is a long-standing investor, and we plan to maintain our commitment as the company continues to grow, for the benefit of our depositors,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at CDPQ. “In this transaction, CDPQ will be monetizing a portion of its investment in order to re-inject funds into Québec-based businesses while remaining one of the main shareholders of this multinational leader of the convenience store sector. Our stake in Couche-Tard is now valued at CAD 2.8 billion.”

The share repurchase will be made in connection with the corporation’s normal course issuer bid (NCIB), which commenced on May 1. Under the NCIB, Couche-Tard is authorized to repurchase up to 49,066,629 shares until the end of April, 2024, or the date on which the corporation will either have acquired the maximum number of shares allowable under the NCIB or otherwise decides not to make any further purchases for cancellation under it.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.