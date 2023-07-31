Wawa Offers Free Beverages for Florida Teachers Throughout August

Wawa launched its "Cheers to Classrooms" promotion to recognize and support teachers and school administration.

The chain is offering the following support:

Free any size hot coffee or fountain beverage for teachers and school administration — all day, every day throughout August, any size hot coffee or fountain beverage is free for all teachers and school administration in Florida. Faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

$25,000 Cheers to Classrooms Chainwide Fund — through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $25,000 chain-wide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do.”

Wawa will launch its Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. in September 2023.