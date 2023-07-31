White House Opposes Bill that Prevents FDA From Banning Menthol

The Biden administration opposed the bill that would prevent the FDA from enforcing a ban on menthol, flavored cigars and a maximum nicotine level in cigars.

In its draft of the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Bill, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations included provisions that would prevent the FDA from banning menthol in cigarettes, prohibiting characterizing flavors in all cigars or setting a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes, reported the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

On July 24, the White House issued an accompanying “Statement of Administration Policy” regarding the bill. In this statement, the administration states that it strongly opposes the bill and that President Biden would veto the bill if it was passed by Congress. The White House stated its opposition to the provision preventing the FDA from using funds to implement and enforce the menthol cigarette and flavored cigar ban as follows:

“The administration is concerned that the committee bill also threatens FDA’s ability to protect the nation’s youth from tobacco products by prohibiting FDA from eliminating menthol in cigarettes, flavors in cigars and from setting science-based nicotine standards that reduce the addictive properties of these products.”

The U.S. House Rules Committee continued its consideration of the bill this week, but final action on it was postponed due to various provisions in the legislation. The bill is expected to be taken up again by the House Rules Committee when Congress returns from its August recess in September.