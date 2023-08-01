An Ideal C-Store Solution: ThinAir with Electrostatic HEPA

By Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing & International Sales

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), established in the 1990s, is well known among specifiers and C-Store managers throughout the United States. Its purpose is to ensure public spaces are accessible to all Americans without any difficulties or impediments. Since 2016, Excel Dryer has offered the ThinAir® Hand Dryer as a surface-mounted solution that complies with ADA standards without a wall recess. Now, ThinAir is reaching the next level of excellence with the inclusion of electrostatic HEPA filtration, which not only allows the product to maintain ADA compliance but also delivers an advanced level of hygiene and efficiency. This upgrade promises to enhance the user experience, ensuring optimal cleanliness and effectiveness. It also simplifies the work for specifiers and convenience store owners, allowing for an easy-to-install solution that checks all the right boxes.

The Power of ThinAir

ThinAir helps provide an equal experience to every guest regardless of physical limitations. As an ADA-compliant, surface-mounted model, it protrudes less than four inches from the wall. With a drying time of just 14 seconds* on minimal power, ThinAir not only delivers impressive performance but also helps businesses qualify for LEED® credits. Additionally, speed and sound controls allow users to adjust the operational sound level from 76 decibels down to 69 decibels, making it one of the quietest dryers on the market. The on/off heat control enables wattage reduction from 950 watts to as low as 300 watts when the heat function is turned off.

The Science Behind Electrostatic HEPA Filtration

Already an option for Excel’s XLERATOR® and XLERATOReco® Hand Dryers, and a standard feature of its sink-mounted XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer, Excel Dryer’s electrostatic HEPA filtration system uses static electricity to charge particles moving through the dryer. This causes them to stick to the internal filtration system, removing them from the air. The system is proven to remove more than 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of potentially present bacteria at 0.3 microns from the airstream, according to 2023 testing performed by LMS Technologies. Additionally, the new filtration system is more durable and easier to clean than previously available versions.

The Benefits of Hand Dryers for C-Stores

Let’s look beyond the recent advancements involving ThinAir. Despite what you might hear from paper towel manufacturers, Excel Dryer has repeatedly proven its hand dryers are an ideal solution with consideration to hygiene, cost savings and sustainability. We’ll start with the hygienic benefits.

In addition to best-in-class filtration, Excel’s products promote hygiene through:

automatic sensors for a completely touchless drying solution

elimination of potentially germ-laden paper towels building up in trash cans or clogging toilets

ThinAir offers users the flexibility to customize their experience with speed and sound controls. These controls allow for adjusting the operational sound level, resulting in one of the quietest hand dryers on the market. The model also comes with expanded cover options to include brushed stainless steel, custom paint colors and custom design covers.

When it comes to sustainability and cost savings, choosing hand dryers over paper towels is a no-brainer. Despite being marketed as “recycled,” paper towels are surprisingly expensive in terms of both cost and their impact on the environment. Their wasteful life cycle begins with harvesting trees for paper, followed by transportation and a pulping process. After being used in restrooms, towels end up in landfills, even if they are made from recycled materials.

In contrast, hand dryers consume minimal electricity for each use. Modern, high-speed, energy-efficient dryers operate only when the sensor is activated, eliminating energy waste. This makes them far superior to older push-button models that often run on timers, needlessly operating after hands have been dried.

The result? Unparalleled cost efficiency and energy efficiency. Excel’s high-speed hand dryers eliminate the expenses associated with labor, maintenance and waste linked to the paper option. Studies have also revealed that Excel Dryer products can reduce a facility’s carbon footprint from hand drying by up to 75% when compared to traditional hand dryers and paper towels, including those made from 100% recycled paper.

To learn more about how the newly enhanced ThinAir—and all dryers in Excel Dryer’s high-efficiency product line—can benefit your C-Store, please visit exceldryer.com.

*Dry time and energy use testing performed by SGS International on standard ThinAir Hand Dryer to 0.25g or less of residual moisture, pursuant to the UL Environment Global Product Category Rules (PCR) for Hand Dryers.

Sponsored content by Excel Dryer