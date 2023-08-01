Cocktails With New Look

Monaco Cocktails has debuted a brand refresh marking a significant milestone in the company’s history as it celebrates over a decade of success. With the new brand look and amplified tone, Monaco doubles down on how consumers enjoy its products, delivering fun, authentic experiences to its drinkers and providing flavor-forward, full-strength cocktails. Each can is designed in flavor-fueled colors that feature a proud “established in 2012” emblem within the refreshed logo, where the signature Monaco rooster is prominently displayed. Monaco Cocktails are currently available at convenience stores nationwide.

Atomic Brands

www.atomic-brands.com