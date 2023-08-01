Kum & Go Introduces New App and Loyalty Program

The new Kum & Go mobile app allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for cash and gas discounts.

Kum & Go has launched a brand new mobile app and rewards program. The introduction follows the chain’s initial announcement of the new program earlier this summer.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for the largest product launch since we debuted the Kum & Go app in 2016,” said Tanner Krause, CEO at Kum & Go. “We listened to our customers feedback and have developed a digital customer experience that delivers what they look for in an app and rewards program. The new Kum & Go app and &Rewards platform delivers a best-in-class experience for our most loyal customers.”

The new Kum & Go mobile app features a rewards program and a robust e-commerce experience. App features include an all-new personalized interface customized to display unique information relevant to each customer, including shopping recommendations based on past activity and the ability to designate a favorite Kum & Go store location.

Mobile Fuel Pay is available with the added functionality of being able to prepay for gas at set amounts.

Within the app platform, Kum & Go’s &Rewards program has a brand-new feel and gives customers the power to choose how they want to redeem their points. &Rewards members can bank points and convert them into &Rewards Cash, available for use with nearly any in-store or in-app purchase, or a per-gallon fuel discount at the pump.

Existing mobile app users can download the new app by simply visiting the app store on their device and updating to the latest version. For members who signed up prior to Aug. 1, Kum & Go will be doubling their existing points as they enter the new program.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that employs over 5,000 people and currently operates over 400 stores across 13 states.