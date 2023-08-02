August 2023 Issue: Yatco Celebrates 30 Years

CStore Decisions August 2023 Digital Edition is sponsored by MOJO .

Yatco, a second-generation, family-owned c-store chain, eyes expansion through acquisitions, new-to-industry stores and a franchising program, while updating its look and investing in technology.

As Yatco celebrates 30 years in business, the family-owned, second-generation c-store chain has aggressive plans to double its company-operated stores and grow its franchising program. The Marlborough, Mass.-based company is currently building four new-to-industry (NTI) stores, updating its exterior branding and investing in technology from mobile payment to self-checkout kiosks.

“Currently, we are in a build phase,” said Hassan Yatim (pictured on cover), chief operating officer and a second-generation member of Yatco, which operates 13 c-stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut

and Rhode Island.

Yatim’s parents, Tarek and Khadijeh Yatim, co-founded Yatco. Tarek helms the company as CEO and knows exactly what he wants when it comes to building stores today. “He’s 30 years in the business, and building stores is what he loves to do at this point; finding prime estate, building beautiful stores with beautiful foodservice and quick-service restaurants available,” Yatim said.