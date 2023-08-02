Royal Farms to Open Second Virginia Beach Location

The Maryland-based c-store chain is set to open the new store at the end of August.

Royal Farms has announced the opening of a new store in Virginia Beach, Va., reported Benzinga. The store — which will be opening at the end of the month — will feature 16 fuel pumps, a carwash and a foodservice program.

The chain will offer its well-known fresh chicken and will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To celebrate the new store, Royal Farms will host a free, ticketed soft opening event for members of the community. At the event, attendees will be offered a free meal from the soft opening menu. Tickets can be acquired on Eventbrite.

At the new store, Royal Farms rewards members can earn free carwashes through its rewards program, RoFo Rewards. More information about the loyalty program can be found on the company’s website.

The chain has also announced plans to open more stores throughout Virginia in Richmond, Suffolk, Abingdon, Norfolk, Bedford and Rustburg.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Royal Farms operates 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The chain operates stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.