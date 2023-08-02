Stewart’s Shops Donates to Art Museum Educational Programs

Stewart's Shops — along with the Dake family — made a donation of $25,000 to the Hyde Collection.

Stewart’s Shops, in conjunction with the Dake family, has donated $25,000 to the Hyde Collection in Glen Falls, N.Y. The donation will go towards the art museum’s educational offerings.

Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family have been long-time supporters of the arts community and museums.

The Hyde, one of the northeast’s exceptional small art museums, offers yearly educational programs designed to provide enriching opportunities to all guests, from children and families to art enthusiasts of all interests. As lead education sponsors for the season, Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family are the signature underwriters of the overall programming calendar for 2023.

“Our educational programs affirm The Hyde’s commitment to enriching the lives of children of all ages and backgrounds throughout our region, and we are thrilled to celebrate Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family as champions of these efforts,” said Kate Wilkins, director of development at The Hyde Collection.

“Stewart’s Shops is committed to supporting and giving back to all our shops’ communities,” said Susan Dake, president of Stewart’s Foundation. “We are proud to be supporting the educational programs at the Hyde Collection which provide opportunities for local children and families to participate in painting and performing arts classes. At Stewarts, we like to say the arts are an important part of all of us.”

Highlights of 2023 programming underwritten by Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family, which will occur on-site and off, include: